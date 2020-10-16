Politics of Friday, 16 October 2020

'Even seasoned Sorogho was defeated, Xavier Sosu can’t be a threat' – Saddique Boniface

Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Boniface Abubakar Saddique

Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Boniface Abubakar Saddique is confident of retaining his seat in the December parliamentary polls.



Although he faces competition from Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu, who is contesting the seat on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress, the incumbent MP says that he does not consider him a threat.



Speaking in an interview on Radio Univers’ Wonsom programme on Thursday, Abubakar Saddique Boniface bragged that if he was able to snatch the seat from Alhaji Amadu B. Sorogho of the NDC in 2016, then Francis-Xavier Sosu is not to be worried about.



“I have never imagined Sosu as a threat. The most seasoned, learned, and brilliant in politics, Sorogho, saw how the election went. It wasn’t magic. In what way does Sosu pose a threat to me? He is not someone I think about. I am interested in Madina. He is coming to contest on NDC ticket. He should try and see whether he will come near,” he said.



The Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President added that he was even more confident of reelection because of the incredible development he has brought to the constituency.



“When you look at the development we have brought to Madina, it is there for everyone to see. These are things that have not happened in Madina before; that several road construction projects are being undertaken at the same time,” he added.



Mr Boniface became MP for Madina after defeating the then incumbent, Hon. Amadu Bukari Sorogho of the NDC.



Of the 73,381 valid votes cast, Abubakar Saddique Boniface polled 40,283, with his Amadu Bukari Sorogho following with 31,650 endorsements.



Others who contested in the 2016 Madina Parliamentary race are James Reynolds Boafo-Baafi of the Peoples Progressive Party (625 votes), Joshua Kwao Nartey of the Convention People’s Party (330 votes), and Nii Mensah Okpoti Kodia, an independent candidate (493 votes).



Mr Boniface is vying for reelection on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.



However, that is not expected to come easy as Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu is campaigning vigorously to regain the seat for the National Democratic Congress.

