Even kids won't approach you to take pictures after 2024 - Vim Lady to Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian media personality and host of Okay FM's Egyaso Gyaso show, Afia Pokuaa, known widely as Vim Lady, has forecasted what will happen to President Akufo-Addo after his term ends in 2024.



The well-known broadcaster has noted that, in contrast to former President J.A. Kufuor, Nana Akufo-Addo may not be a happy man upon his retirement because the latter has lost his credibility in the eyes of the general public.



Speaking on Ghana's economy in a Facebook broadcast, Vim Lady made a startling prediction about Nana Akufo-Addo. According to her, the President may not get people to stand by him just to take pictures when he goes into opposition.



She pointed out that the President should maintain his concentration and use the remaining two years of his term to restore the Ghanaian economy, which has been damaged during his tenure.



"Look, if you want to save your reputation, you just have two years to make a change. You still have two years left if you want us to think that this is the same Akufo-Addo from "Kume preko" days. If you're not careful, even children won't approach you for taking pictures with you. Do you observe how people act around Kufuor? Go to Peduase and check it out; everyone wants to take pictures with him," Vim Lady stated.



She criticized the people working with the President as being "ineffective", which, in her opinion, is the reason why he keeps making derogatory remarks about the very people who gave him his mandate.



"This is why I hold the people around him equally responsible. Because if they work, the President will be unable to tell the people of Kwabere that he will not beg them to vote for him. How did we get to that point? This is the President in whom everyone has put their faith to save Ghana in this Fourth Republic," She fired.



Vim Lady went on to say that the President is now a "frustrated" man as a result of the historically high inflation rate and the depreciation of the cedi. She gave out suggestions as to how hope could be restored.



"In the past 18 years, neither our inflation nor cedi's depreciation has been higher than they are right now. So as a result of this, the President is in pain, he is frustrated. I advise he should shorten his tour of the country and instead organize public broadcasts to engage the people and express regret for wrecking the economy," she added.



