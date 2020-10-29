Politics of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Even if you appear on the ballot with Angel Gabriel you'll still lose – Mahama told

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been told in the face that he stands no chance in winning the 2020 polls even if he appears on the ballot paper, Archangel Gabriel.



The Suame Constituency Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mustapha Owusu has stated categorically that the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Suame Francis Dodovi and the independent Parliamentary candidate for Suame Constituency Mr George Prempeh known as Bashaka will also lose miserably in the upcoming general elections.



Some residents in the Suame Constituency including members of NPP and NDC have questioned why the Majority leader Hon Osei Kyei Mensah was protected by the party to go unopposed during the NPP Parliamentary primaries.



But the Suame NPP Constituency Organizer Mustapha Owusu in an interview with Kumasi based Pure FM Osei Kwadwo claimed the NDC party has two candidates contesting the majority leader in parliament in the December 7 general elections.



According to him, Independent Candidate contesting the Suame seat Mr George Prempeh known as Bashaka has been sponsored by NDC to support the NDC Parliamentary Candidate Francis Dodovi but Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu will win massively.



“Mr George Prempeh aka Bashaka should stop deceiving the good people of Suame that he is a member of the great elephant party (NPP). We know him as NDC sympathizer. NDC is sponsoring him with the intention to help the party to win Suame seat and increase John Dramani Mahama votes” he explained.



He added that “the NDC Suame Parliamentary Candidate Francis Dodovi and the Independent Candidate should appear on the ballot paper with Angel Gabriel picture, they will still lose”





