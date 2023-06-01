'Even a class one child knows NPP has deceived us' - Vim Lady

Politics of Thursday, 1 June 2023

The host of Egyaso Gyaso on Okay FM, Afia Pokowaa alias Vim Lady is demanding better alternative actions and solutions from the main opposition party the National Democratic Congress.



Speaking on the May 29, 2023, edition of her programme, the radio show host called on the opposition party not to rely solely on the obvious knowledge of Ghanaians having been deceived by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), but to prove themselves as a better alternative going into the next election.



“NDC's album was an issue; this is the time for the NDC to correct their album. The issues we are talking about are not insults, so the party members who think they will send their foot soldiers to insult people should know that it's a wrong strategy. This is the time to do your homework, or you will suffer the same fate as Peter Obi.



"You will have to change your strategy; do your homework. It is not enough to come and tell us that the NPP has deceived us. Yes, they have deceived us, and so? What are you offering? What is your message, and what is your solution? That is what we want to hear. It is not just to tell us that they deceived us. Even a child in Class One knows that the NPP has deceived us, but what is your solution? That is what Ghanaians want to hear," she demanded.



For the opposition NDC, the performance of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government, culminating in the current economic difficulties, will lead to the ruling party being voted out of power in 2024.



The NPP, which has repeatedly blamed the economic challenges on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, believes it will turn things around to secure victory in the 2024 elections and break the eight-year cycle of power exchange between the two parties.



However, according to Vim Lady, the NDC should not solely rely on the government's performance but should work towards presenting itself as a viable alternative to the Ghanaian electorate if they are genuinely interested in winning power.











