Even Trump's 2020 SOTU speech was torn in Congress - A Plus posts video, blasts NPP thugs

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Kwame Obeng Asare, alias A Plus has defended his act of tearing a letter from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to UTV, a private TV station to reform an entertainment programme, United Showbiz.



The former musician and parliamentary aspirant ripped a copy of the said letter on LIVE TV a forthnight ago, partly triggering an invasion of the station a week later by hooligans affiliated with the party.



A Plus has insisted in interviews after the invasion that tearing a letter on live TV is not an offense and that he does not regret doing so in anyway.



In a post on his Facebook timeline, he posted a video of a similar tearing incident involving former US president Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi.



Pelosi was captured ripping apart Trump's 2020 State Of The Union (SOTU) address even before Trump left the podium as she was flanked by then Vice President Mike Pence.



A Plus captioned the post: "State of the union speech for US congress self they dey tear am."



The NPP hooligans went to the station on October 7 to protest the manner in which United Showbiz had become political and was always bashing government because of the perceived panel composition.



The invasion led to the arrest of 16 people who have since been bailed.



The United Showbiz programme had been the subject of controversy after the NPP wrote to UTV to reform the programme.



