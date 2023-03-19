Even NDC members want to vote for me – Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament and flag bearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has mentioned that even members of the biggest opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), are in solidarity with him and want to vote for him to become President of Ghana.



The outspoken Member of Parliament in his bid to become flag bearer for the NPP, took his tour to the Amasaman Constituency to meet electorates and delegates.



In an address, Mr. Agyapong touted his contributions to the Party’s development since he joined in 1991.



He mentioned that out of his honest and unbiased principles, even members of the National Democratic Congress has vouched to vote for him because he criticizes both his government and the opposition.



Mr. Agyapong further added that his main priority should he become President of the country is to promote Tourism and Agro processing.



He added that he will utilize the vast lands in the five northern regions of the country to feed Africa.



He also asked members of the party to vote for him for he will create jobs for the youth. He stressed that he has the track record of single handedly employing over 7,000 people across the length of the country.