Even Mahama knows he can’t control Alban Bagbin – Ben Ephson

Pollster Ben Ephson says John Dramani Mahama is even aware of the fact that Alban Sumana Bagbin is fair and will not work for the whims and caprices of any political party.



Alban Sumana Bagbin won the Speaker of Parliament position by garnering 138 of the votes cast on the day.



Some Ghanaians especially on social media have said that the Speaker of the 8th Parliament will work to push the agenda of the NDC.



But speaking in an interview, Ben Ephson indicated that although Alban Sumana Bagbin was nominated by the NDC, he is an individual who is fair and firm and will not be doing the bidding of one part of the house.



He indicated that Bagbin is known for being firm and fair and that is one quality which earned him the nod as Speaker for the 8th Parliament.



“Yes, NDC proposed him but I must be honest that even John Mahama knows that the man who is the speaker is a very fair person. When John Mahama was president, Bagbin took Mahama on. This is how firm the man is and I am sure because it was Bagbin, maybe one or two of the NPP MPs may have voted for Bagbin,” he said.





