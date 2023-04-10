Even JJ who staged two coups handed over - Mahama boy tackles Bryan Acheampong

General News of Monday, 10 April 2023

Yayra Koku, a National Democratic Congress activist has cautioned that comments by agric minister Bryan Acheampong about not handing over power after the 2024 elections are untenable.



Whereas other NDC critics referred the minister, after the said comments, to former and present African leaders who were toppled by the power of the masses, Koku settled on making a positive comparison using the NDC's founder, Jery John Rawlings.



His views were to the effect that Bryan with all his military experience in the US air force) should remember that president Rawlings staged two coups yet handed over when his time was up.



"President Rawlings, who staged two Coup d'état koraaaaa even handed over power na you a 6months cook in the US Army. Try it and we will crash your balls," he tweeted on April 8.



Bryan Acheampong booms



Bryan Acheampong‘s controversial views were made at a party rally over the weekend.



He is heard saying in a viral video that the NPP will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



He stated that the NPP has the men to match the opposition boot for boot during the 2024 polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong stressed that "We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."





