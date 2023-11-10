Even JJ couldn’t make Atta Mills president – Yammin warns Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yammin has called the bluff of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, suggesting that he will do everything possible to make newly elected Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) succeed him.



At a ceremony to announce and outdoor Dr. Bawumia, the President did not mince words but stated the NDC especially under the leadership of John Mahama has nothing to offer the good people of Ghana, hence the electorate must help him hand over power to the NPP back in 2025, which has been christened 'breaking the eight' agenda.



In an interview in Kumasi, on Ultimate FM, monitored by MyNewsGH.com, Mr. Yammin rubbished the president’s claims of handing over to another NPP government after the general elections.



He spoke with Cup of Tea Show host Julius Caesar Anadem.



“Mr. President if you think that you have what it takes to make Mahamudu Bawumia president even though Ghanaians are going to vote against him, if you think you have what it takes to make Bawumia president because you are a president, I want to tell you that your predecessors who performed better than you, who had more control than you in the system including Rawlings couldn’t make his running mate president because Ghanaians decided.



"Kufuor couldn’t make you the president because Ghanaians decided. John Dramani Mahama handed over because Ghanaians decided. Nana Akufo-Addo, you cannot and I repeat, you cannot decide for the people of this country” Yammin said.



He assured the President and his ruling NPP administration that Ghanaians are ready, especially the NDC, to resist any attempt to rig the elections as the 2024 general elections is a fight for Ghana’s second independence.



“If you think you have what it takes to decide, let 2024 come. I am urging each and everybody, that this country is fighting its second independence on December 7 2024 and we will have to resist every oppressor’s rule.



"Every intimidation the electoral commission will have no other choice than to declare the mandate of the people of Ghana and I am so confident that it’s going to be John Dramani Mahama and the NDC.



"If you think you have what it takes because you are in power I am telling you that the NDC is prepared for 2024 elections”, he warned.