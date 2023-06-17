Even Bawumia agrees Mahama solved 'dumsor' - John Jinapor

Politics of Saturday, 17 June 2023

NDC Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor says former President John Dramani Mahama is widely known for solving the excessive power fluctuation in Ghana, 'Dumsor' before leaving office.



According to him, claims that the NPP government inherited 'dumsor', a persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electric power outage and managed to solve it in their first term is untrue.



Ghana’s national power outages reached a crescendo between 2014 and 2015 during the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama era.



To arrest the situation, the then Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration entered into several Take-or-Pay contracts that have compelled Ghana to pay GH¢12 billion for power.



However, the PPA appears to be now biting the country’s economy harder.



Recently, the World Bank reported that these PPAs have contributed significantly to the economic woes of Ghana.



Currently, Ghana has an installed power capacity of about 5,000 megawatts and dependable capacity of about 4,700MW with the all-time high peak demand of 2,700MW.



John Jinapor, who served as deputy Minister for Power during Mahama's era, said there are documents to back former President Mahama's interventions in completely solving the situation.



He said in NEAT FM's morning show, Ghana Montie that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has admitted that Mr. Mahama solved the infamous 'dumsor'.



"Bawumia even agrees that President Mahama solved Dumsor," John Jinapor said.



