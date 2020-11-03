Politics of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Eugene Arhin splashes goodies at Mfantseman Constituency

Eugene Arhin presenting cash and other items to support NPP campaign in the Mfantseman constituency

The director of communications at the presidency, Mr. Eugene Arhin, on Saturday, 31 October 2020, donated cash and other items to support the New Patriotic Party’s campaign in the Mfantseman constituency in the Central Region.



The items he donated included 100,000 and 2,000 pieces of posters and T-shirts respectively.



Other items Mr. Arhin donated are 10 motorcycles and an undisclosed amount of money.



He reiterated his commitment to ensuring the NPP retains the Mfantseman seat in the upcoming general elections.



The NPP’s parliamentary candidate for Mfantseman, Mrs. Ophelia Hayford, who received the donation was grateful to Mr. Arhin for the cash and items.



She promised that the items will be put to good use.



Mrs. Hayford succeeded her late husband, Mr. Ekow Hayford, who was the incumbent MP and parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the constituency.



Mr. Hayford was killed by some persons believed to be armed robbers in October 2020 when he was returning home from a campaign trip.



Mrs. Ophelia was subsequently selected to represent the NPP in the constituency in the upcoming polls.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.