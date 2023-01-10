Eugene Arhin's deputy confirms interest in Ablekuma Central seat

General News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023
Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency, Jefferson Kwamina Sackey, has confirmed a long-held rumour that he has ambitions of going to Parliament.
The former TV journalist posted a photo on his Twitter handle on January 5 with the inscription, "The Next Bold Step" whiles the tweet was captioned "So help me God."
Rumours started making the rounds since last year that he was interested in the seat currently occupied by Hon. Dan Abdul-Latif of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
He would, however, have to secure the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket at primaries expected to he held sometime this year.
A Canadian lawmaker, Matthew Green, quoted his tweet with an endorsement message that read: "Mee kyea wo Ghana. I had the privilege of first getting to know @jeffsonsackey back in 2014 for his series on @JoyNewsOnTV.
"He is a masterful communicator. I know him to be a man of integrity with a deep passion for serving the good people of Ghana and wish him well. #Ablekuma."
At least two presidential aides from the first term of the Akufo-Addo government contested and won Parliamentary seats in the 2020 elections.
The two were deputy chiefs of staff Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye.
Sackey's boss, Eugene Arhin is also lacing his boots to contest in the Awutu Senya West constituency.
