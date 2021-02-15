General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Eugene Arhin’s alleged mistress threatens to sue his wife over defamation

Eugene Arhin with his wife Gloria Assan Arhin

Chantel Kudjawu a.k.a Gertrude Gbajo, the lady alleged as having extramarital affairs with Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, has threatened to pursue legal action against Gloria Asssan Arhin, the wife of Eugene Arhin, over what she describes as defamatory comments in Mrs Arhin’s divorce petition.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the lawyers for Chantel Kudjawu claim that their client has denied ever engaging in the activities alleged by Mrs Arhin.



Paragraph 14(a) of the divorce petition filed at the Matrimonial Court by Gloria Arhin states: “Particulars of adultery: a. The Respondent has other women in his life with whom he has extramarital affairs, including one Chantel Kudjawu (Gertrude Gbajo) whom the Respondent continues to have extramarital affairs with.”



This alleged defamatory statement, Chantel’s lawyers say, since the publication by the media last week, has attracted thousands and thousands of comments, majority of which are negative and judgemental about their client even though she has not engaged sexually with Mr Arhin.



The lawyers explain that “our client is a principled and law-abiding professional who works as a private investigator in Canada”. They added that Ms Chantel has “three children” and “does not compromise on the integrity and dignity of her marriage.”



“She also has a Master’s Degree in Political Science from a reputable University in Canada, and holds a Certificate from Harvard University,” Ms Chantel’s lead counsel Amanda Clinton wrote.



“Mrs Arhin’s defamatory words have meant that our client has been publicly ridiculed, scandalized and held in contempt by countless strangers in an unprecedented manner. This serious, untrue and highly defamatory statement towards our Client is a malicious falsehood.



“Furthermore, this defamatory comment has been communicated to thousands of people throughout the world, posing a serious threat to the reputation of our Client.”



Gloria Arhin is hereby advised to within 24-hours, “remove from her divorce petition in its entirety the defamatory statement to prevent further harm to our Client”.



For pacification, Ms Chantel is asking Mrs Arhin to “Produce an apology and a declaration that the allegations referred to are false and defamatory and cause such apology to be published in an unqualified retraction and an apology on GhanaWeb, Yen, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Daily Graphic (online) with the same prominence the defamatory words received.”



Read below the full statement from Chantel Kudjawu’s lawyers.



