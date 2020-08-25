Politics of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Establishing an airport in Cape Coast is a very wise decision - Mustapha Hamid

Minister of Inner-city and Zongo Development, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

Minister of Inner-city and Zongo Development, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has applauded the Akufo-Addo administration over its pledge to construct a new harbour and airport at Cape Coast, Central Region.



The NPP, on Saturday, August 23, 2020 launched its 2020 manifesto in Central Region and made a solemn promise to the residents in the Region.



They have outlined in their manifesto to establish harbour and airport in the next four years of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



However, some people believe the campaign promise is only a ploy for votes since it's an electioneering year but won't be fulfilled.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', the Minister justified the importance of the two facilities in the Region, particularly an airport.



According to him, the Region has evolved to become a hub where many people commute to and fro for various reasons including tourism.



To him, constructing an airport in the Region ''is a very wise decision and I think that it will open Central Region''.



''As one of the poorest Regions in Ghana, there is no doubt in my mind that a port and an airport will open up the economic potential of the Region'', he added.



He assured the people of Cape Coast that President Nana Akufo-Addo will deliver on his promise and asked them to have confidence in the government.

