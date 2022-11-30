Esiama Chief honoured for promoting culture and development in Ellembelle

Regional News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Nana Ainoo Kwagya III, chief of Esiama in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, has been honoured by the Fontomfrom Amandze Awards Scheme.



The Esiama chief was honoured last Saturday, November 26 for outstanding leadership, culture projection, and facilitation of community development.



The award, titled 'Dedicated Leader, Projecting Culture and Development,' was created to encourage Nana Ainoo Kwagya III to continue his outstanding contributions to the development of Ellembele and Ghana in general.



After receiving the great award, the Esiama Chief, Nana Ainoo Kwagya III, thanked the award organizers for bestowing such a great honour on him.



He also dedicated the award to Ellembelle's paramount chief and the Esiama residents.



According to him, it is past time for Ghanaians to contribute to the development of the country because the government cannot do everything alone.



“Let’s all do our part for the development of our communities and Ghana as a whole because the government alone can’t do it.”



He added that “Ghana can’t develop without peace” therefore all citizens must endeavour to ascertain peace and harmony in their various communities.