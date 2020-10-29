Regional News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

Eschew all forms of violence - Peace Council to parties

The youth has been cautioned not to allow politicians use them for violence

The National Peace Council in the Ashanti region has issued a stern warning to politicians who may want to secretly incite the youth into unleashing violence in the general elections.



The Regional Chairman Rt. Rev Christopher Nyarko Andam gave the caution in a speech read for him during a community peace durbar organized by the National Cadet Corp in Kumasi.



As part of efforts to maintain peace and stability during the electioneering period, the National Peace Council in partnership with the National Cadet Corps are in all the sixteen regions doing peace campaigns among the youth.



The Ashanti region session threw the spotlight on the instrumental role of the youth in several conflict situations.



The peace council warned politicians to eschew all attempts to manipulate them to orchestrate mayhem for their selfish gains during the December polls.



Rt. Rev Nyarko Andam said “the youth play a major role in many conflict situations. While they often are the sources of the conflict, in many cases such as chieftaincy dispute, political violence among others, the elders and the politicians, they hide behind the youth who then present themselves as the face of the conflict while being manipulated by the very antagonists, that the elders and the politicians.”



He added, “there’s the need for the youth to eschew all forms of violence and let Ghana have peaceful and violent-free elections in the 2020 December 7 elections.”





