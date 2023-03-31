Eschew all forms of insults in your campaign – Farouk tells BMW, volunteer groups

Politics of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for the Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has warned against politics of insults as the party inches closer to electing a flagbearer to lead it ahead of the 2024 elections.



He says followers of the various candidates should bear in mind that it is an internal contest and therefore, there will not be the need to step on the toes of any candidate to cause any form of disaffection.



Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama made this known at the launch of BMW (Bawumia Must Win) Pressure Group, Thursday, March 30, 2023.



“Let’s remember that we are in an internal contest and therefore, we will have to eschew all forms of insults. We are one family and will need each other after this process so to avoid challenges going forward, let’s focus on telling delegates and all eligible voters what Dr. Bawumia can do and not step on any toes,” he said.



He was optimistic that the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will emerge victorious in the election.



He added that, “We will win and there is nothing that will change the victory of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia but we will need to work harder. My father contested for the NPP flagbearership but he didn’t get the kind of support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has received today, even Ashanti and other important regions are clamouring for Bawumia so why should anyone think it’s not Bawumia? Let’s work together as a unit so we do not burn bridges”.



