General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Errors in the declaration of results unfortunate but does not change who won - CODEO

Coalition of Domestic Election Observers

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) says it finds the computational errors on the part of the Electoral Commission Ghana as very unfortunate.



According to CODEO, the errors create room for doubt about the integrity of the election results declared by the Commission.



“Given what is at stake, the EC must go beyond passive publication of a press release to hold a public event to address the underlying issues with respect to the computational errors identified, so as to allay any lingering concerns and doubts.”



It, however, affirmed that errors does not change the entire results declared in favour of the incumbent.



“But the post-declaration errors detected and corrected by the EC do not in any way affect CODEO’s PVT estimates as shared on Thursday, December 10, 2020.



The PVT is based on polling station data submitted by CODEO stationary Polling Station Observers who witnessed the counting and declaration of those results, having observed the processes of voting during the course of the day.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.