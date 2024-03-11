Eric Kwapong Ministries launches ‘Leaders in Worship’

Religion of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Eric Kwapong Ministries creates a safe-space for leaders to renew and rejuvenate in the context of Scriptural worship.



The Christian leader, life coach, entrepreneur and psalmist, Eric Oduro Kwapong, founder of the Eric Kwapong Ministries is set to host ‘Leaders in Worship’ on Friday, April 19th, 2024 at the Physicians and Surgeons Hall, Accra, at 6:00pm.



This initiative is a leader’s spiritually enriching resource space as explained by Eric Oduro Kwapong, “This gathering is dedicated to fostering each leader's personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ through Scriptural contemporary worship.”



According to the organizers, the Leaders In Worship initiative aims at uniting individuals in leadership positions across various domains; encompassing major decision-making persons, business and corporate executives, lead and senior associate pastors of churches, heads of media, advocacy and coalition groups, as well as traditional leaders, politicians, government and senior state officials.



He emphasized that, Leaders in positions of heavy responsibilities grapple with difficult, challenging, and stressful situations within their roles, hence making their leadership journey an arduous and lonely road to traverse.



“As a result, it is imperative that leaders have a sacred and secure space to turn to, which for all leaders is found in their faith and personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ.



This sacred and secure space offers an opportunity to encounter God's manifest presence within the worship experience, thereby directly impacting both their personal and professional lives.”



The Leaders In Worship event will have scripture reading segments, “which will be a pivotal role in the event as we integrate pertinent scriptures that harmonize with our leadership journey, guided by our faith and personal growth. These will offer encouragement, inspiration, timeless wisdom, and a foundation for the leader's personal relationship with Christ within the context of the worship experience.”



To enhance the experience, Leaders in Worship will incorporate soothing instrumental music, playing soft and calming melodies both before and at designated intervals during the event, to encourage moments of reflection and connection. Attendees will have the opportunity through these carefully curated inspired activities to refuel, rejuvenate and refresh their personal devotion and leadership journey.



To conclude, attendees would enjoy a mix of scripture reading, humor, relaxing instrumental music, special music, spoken word ministry, and relationship building opportunities for personal spiritual growth and authentic connections and potential partnerships. These connections hold the promise of fostering valuable collaborations, sharing insights, ideas and establishing ongoing support extending beyond the event.



“All of this will eventually culminate into a unique, inspiring, deeply worshipful and life transforming event, renewing and rejuvenating the leader for a focused and purposeful journey.”



All persons and individuals with their friends and family who fit these categories of leadership positions and responsibilities are fervently encouraged to attend this inspiring, epochal and life-altering program.