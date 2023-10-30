Erastus Asare Donkor is 2022 Journalist of the Year

General News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: GNA

Mr Erastus Asare Donkor, a journalist with the Multimedia Group Ghana, has been adjudged the 2022 Journalist of the Year.



Mr Donkor won the best reporter in illegal mining with his documentary “Destruction for Gold”, before crowning it with the ultimate.



Neta Kris Abiana Parsram, also with the Multimedia Group, emerged the Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist; whereas, Collincia Ayifa, a student of the University of Cape Coast, won the newly introduced Student Journalist of the Year.



Francesca Enchill, a freelancer at the Multimedia Group Ghana, won the Female Journalist of the Year, with Anthony Adongo Apubeo of the Ghana News Agency winning the Best Education Reporter.



Mr Albert Kofi Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association, said the awards was to celebrate professional excellence and reward journalists for their works.



Mr Dwumfour condemned attacks on journalists, saying the Association shall “fight back” against such attacks by instituting legal actions.



“We encourage the media fraternity never

to be intimidated by attacks on media

freedom; rather, they should be encouraged by our overriding duty to serve the public interest at all times.



“Our profession is not for timorous souls and nothing whatsoever should convert us into such weakling,” he added.



Mr Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Minister for Information, said the reason for the perpetuation of attacks on journalists was the fact that the culprits were not punished enough.



He said his office would work with the relevant state institutions such as the police and the judiciary to stop such attacks.



Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said his Ministry was developing a national plan of action to combat misinformation and disinformation.



He added that the Ministry would continue to build the capacity of journalists in their work to enhance media professionalism.