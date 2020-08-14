General News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Eradicating unemployment should be a national goal – Dr. Kofi Amoah

Chief Executive Officer of Citizen Kofi, Dr Kofi Amoah

Ghana must gear its effort and resources towards the eradication of unemployment, Dr. Kofi Amoah, the Chief Executive Officer of Citizen Kofi has said.



According to him, the employment and development of every Ghanaian citizen should be central to any government policy.



The accomplished businessman has advised state and private organizations to create employment opportunities for the youth.



In a social media post, Dr Kofi Amoah expressed the hope that in the near future, ‘employable’ Ghanaians will no longer wander about but have jobs with good working conditions.



He intimated that, in building the country, the youth should be the focus of any government since they are ‘the future leaders.



Eradicating unemployment should be the ultimate aim of any Ghanaian government and Kofi Amoah is confident the leadership of the country will act in that regard.



“My dream is Ghana becomes the first African country to deliver a job to every employable citizen, full employment.”



“Let this be our national goal, like America landing a man on the moon goal. We can do this, put all our people to work, produce massively n kill poverty”.



Kofi Amoah is a renowned businessman with a fleet of companies under his watch.



He served as an advisor to the Kufuor government and is credited with helping Ghana host of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.





