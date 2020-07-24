Politics of Friday, 24 July 2020

Eradicating poverty is my mission - Mahama on why he is running for a second term bid

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama says his mission will not be complete if poverty is not eradicated in Ghana.



According to him, the average Ghanaian is expected to live a meaningful life within an inclusive community and until this is achieve he will continue to strive to give the Ghanaian a good life.



The former President made this known in a post he shared on his social media handles to create awareness on what he stands for in his bid for s second term as President of Ghana.



The NDC flagbearer who is the first among the major political parties in the country to have appointed a woman as his running mate said he will never renege on his bid to ensure that Ghanaian women and girls are truly empowered for greater exploits.



He said “Our mission will not be complete until poverty is eradicated in our country, Ghana, until every child has access to quality and free education, until Ghanaian girls and women are genuinely empowered, until all Ghanaians are truly equal under the law, and until all of us live a meaningful life within an inclusive community.”

