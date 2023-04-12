Equal literacy opportunities for all children - Elizabeth Dwamena-Asare

General News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: Elizabeth Dwamena-Asare

Elizabeth Dwamena-Asare, a Ghanaian published author and a member of the editorial board at Writers Space Africa (WSA), has expressed her opinions about promoting literacy among children, irrespective of their backgrounds.



By running a community literacy project that encourages kids to read and write in creative ways, she has learned about the biases against children from specific backgrounds that deprive them of the opportunity to access educational opportunities.



Elizabeth believes that all children must be treated with dignity and have access to a high-quality education, both inside and outside of the classroom.



Dedicated volunteers who do not discriminate against children run the community literacy project, and every child is welcome to read and write. Irrespective of a child’s background, they will all grow up. And those who are deprived of opportunities or neglected from childhood may turn out to be the spearheads of

illegal activities in society when they are older.



"Hence, let us not only encourage reading and writing among children in certain contexts or institutions. Let's embrace children living on the streets, in orphanages, with disabilities, and in hospitals. These children will be appreciative of our efforts and contributions to their future success.



"Every parent, guardian, and organization should be concerned with children's well-being and should assist them in learning to read and write proficiently", she said.



Elizabeth runs her community literacy project in collaboration with Africa Matters Initiative, a South African NGO; Unique Human Trust Services; and Reading Factory, both situated in Cape Coast, Central Region.