Entire 1992 Constitution needs to be reritten – Vladimir Antwi-Danso

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Prof. Vladimir Antwi-Danso has called for the Ghanaian constitution to be rewritten entirely.



The security capo believes an amendment of portions of the 1992 constitution will not wipe out the defects hindering the country’s progress.



“I believe that if we have something new (new constitution), politicians will jump to it to serve a better purpose,” he stressed at a programme organised by the IEA.



His remark comes on the back of several calls for the constitution to be reviewed to deal with loopholes resulting in massive corruption, and abuse of power among others.



However, a Council of State Member, Sam Okudzeto, who does not agree with an entire writing of a new constitution, said, “It will be better to correct the defects in a leaking roof than collapse an entire building to rebuild.”



According to him, the call for the current constitution to be disposed of will not court public support but rather an amendment of portions considered inefficient will be acceptable by the masses.

But Prof Antwi-Danso said patch work could bring about chaos.



He also said a proportional representation, he believes, will be the best for a true representation of the people in parliament, but fears implementing it may be fraught with challenges.



Speaking at the seminar, the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission, Dr Bossman Asare held a strong view on the subject.



He argued that proportional representation will give a true representation.



He noted that the practice of majoritarian representation has not served the people well as it turns out to leave some sensitive groups out.



The event was on the theme: A seminar on reviewing Ghana’s 1992 Constitution: towards constitutionalism – reflections and refractions.