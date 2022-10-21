Ensure small arms and light weapons don’t fall into wrong hands - National Peace Council

General News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: Edem Agblevor, ISD

A Member of the Governing Board of the National Peace Council (NPC), Mrs. Joana

Adzoa Opare has indicated the need to ensure small and light weapons do not fall into the wrong hands because this could lead to violence, thereby disturbing the peace of the nation.



She said reports from the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons

showed that there were still thousands of illegally acquired arms used for all kinds of criminal activities in the country.



Due to this, she called for a re-look at Ghana’s arms acquisition, utilisation and monitoring to ensure peace and security are maintained in the country.



Mrs Opare said this during a week-long celebration of the 2022 International Peace Day on the theme: “End Racism, Build Peace.”



The International Day of Peace was instituted in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly to strengthen the ideals of peace within and among nations and peoples.



Mrs Opare reiterated that managing ethnic diversities for sustainable peace requires hard work from the government and the citizenry.



She called on Ghanaians, institutions of state and civil society to join forces to remove barriers to the realisation of a just, fair, open and inclusive society.