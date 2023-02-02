Ensure responsible mining at all times – Minerals Commission CEO to Ghanaians

Regional News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

The CEO of the Minerals Commission, Mr. Martin Ayisi, has warned mining enterprises in the country, especially small-scale mining companies, to carry out their mining activities in a way that minimizes the risk of harm to the environment.



He gave the businesses the responsibility to always use responsible mining practices in their operations.



Mr. Martin Ayisi emphasized the need for dedication and commitment to mining regulations.



"Responsible mining mantra is equally applicable to the large-scale mining sector of the industry. Indeed, responsible economic activity has been recognized as a key means of spurring sustainable development by the private sector," Mr. Martin Ayisi exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.



"Therefore, while acknowledging the economic contribution of the sector, being responsible also includes taking the right decisions, complying with requirements, being accountable and liable to regulatory review, and, in the case of falling foul, facing penalties," he said.



He said the Minerals Commission will continue to take initiatives that will facilitate responsible mining in the operations of both small and large-scale mining firms.



The CEO of the Minerals Commission, Mr. Martin Ayisi, has since his appointment brought renewed impetus to the process through various initiatives aimed at whipping up a sense of responsibility in mining practices towards the natural environment.



He charged Ghanaians to comply with local content provisions in their infrastructural developments.