Ensure protection of religious rights - NCCE

General News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Ashaiman Municipality, has called on the religious community to get acquainted with the tenets of the 1992 Constitution to ensure that religious rights are protected.



The church and other religious bodies are protected in the 1992 Constitution, religious leaders must therefore read it, “we must all work in accordance to the Constitution, leaders who abuse the rights of their members in the name of religion can be arrested and charge.



“Religion or religious position is not a platform of authority to use to abuse others, we must operate according to the laws of the land,” Mrs Gifty Agyeiwaaa Badu, NCCE Director, Ashaiman Municipality stated at a District Women Ministry programme organized by the Apostolic Church, Ashaiman Lebanon Zone two.



She enlightened the Apostolic Church, Jericho District on the need to acquaint themselves and uphold constitutional provision; stressing that the NCCE started the commemoration of the Annual National Constitution to ensure that Ghanaians understand the laws governing the country.



Mrs Badu explained that the framers of the Constitution acknowledged the role of God so the preamble states that: “the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, in the name of the Almighty God, we the people of Ghana, in the exercise of our natural and inalienable right to establish a framework of government which shall secure for ourselves and posterity the blessing of liberty, equality of opportunity and prosperity.



“In a spirit of friendship and peace with all peoples of the world: and solemn declaration and affirmation of our commitment to; Freedom, Justice, probity, and accountability; the principle that all powers of Government spring from the sovereign Will of the people; the Principle of Universal Adult Suffrage; the Rule of Law.



“The protection and preservation of fundamental Human Rights and Freedoms, Unity and Stability for our Nation, do hereby adopt and give to ourselves this Constitution”.



The NCCE Director, therefore, urged religious leaders and members to read the Constitution alongside the Bible.



She said the rights and freedoms of every Ghanaian are spelled out in the Constitution as such, Ghanaians needed to learn and know what it says about their rights and freedoms.



Mrs Badu said the tenets of the 1992 Constitution including freedom of expression, principles, respect for rule of law, freedom, and justice and must be defended at all times.



She said it was the responsibility of every Ghanaian to stand for the 1992 Constitution and defend any attempt to overthrow an elected government.



She said as part of increasing public education on the significance to encourage Ghanaians to participate in its activities, the NCCE has established clubs from the Basic to Tertiary level of education to teach the students the Constitution so that they could teach others in their society.



Touching on COVID-19 the NCCE Director urged Ghanaians to adhere to all the protocols including washing of hands with soap under running water, social distancing, and wearing of the facemask.



