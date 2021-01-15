General News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Ensure justice for slain undercover investigative journo, Ahmed Suale - UPDN to government

The late Ahmed Suale

A media non-governmental organisation, United Press for Development Network (UPDN) has said it is astonished at the inability of the Ghana Police Service to find the murderers of the late Tiger Eye PI investigator, Ahmed Suale two years after the incident.



This was contained in a statement issued by the organisation ahead of the commemoration of the second edition of the ‘Ahmed Suale Press Freedom Memorial Lecture.’



The UPDN noted that, together with many other media non-governmental organisations across the world, it is “dumbfounded that the Ghana Police Service is unsuccessful and lacking with evidence found through forensic investigations to unravel and punish perpetrators of this heinous and monstrous crime after two years.”



According to the UPDN, “this has shamefully contributed to our (Ghana) drop in the press freedom barometer organised by Reporters sans frontieres.”



It called on “the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, Director General of the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Isaac Ken Yeboah and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take major steps in bringing finality and justice to the family of Ahmed Suale and the entire media fraternity.”



The organisation further that: “The eroding press freedom credential of the Republic of Ghana has dire consequences on our young democracy and deserves everyone’s attention immediately.”



Ahmed Suale died on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.



He was shot twice in the chest and once in the neck at Madina, in Accra by some unidentified men on motorbikes.



Until his death, Mr Suale was an Investigator with Tiger Eye PI.