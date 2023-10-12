Ensure all those in affected areas are relocated to higher ground - Okudzeto to VRA over dams spillages

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called on the Volta River Authority (VRA) to relocate persons who have been affected by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams to higher grounds before they embark on the next round of spillages.



This, he said, will help avert even more devastation, as has been recorded by those who have been affected, especially within his constituency.



The MP said this after he had toured some of the affected areas in his constituency, from where he concluded that properties running into millions had been destroyed.



In a tweet, the North Tongu MP “urged VRA to ensure all those in affected areas are relocated to higher ground before carrying out another round of discharge.”



The spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams have compelled the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) to shut down its substation in Sogakope, which was also affected, a statement from the company said.



The statement added that GRIDCo has undertaken the emergency shutdown “for safety reasons to mitigate the risk of electrocution, loss of life, and related dangers.”



GRIDCo has, however assured the public that as soon as the situation, it will restore power to all the affected areas.







