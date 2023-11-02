Ensure Bawumia succeeds Akufo-Addo at all cost - Wontumi details conversation with late Adams Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has revealed a conversation he had with the late Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP, Adams Mahama.



During a rally held to conclude Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's flagbearership campaign in the Upper East, Wontumi disclosed the late Adams Mahama’s desire for Dr. Bawumia to be nominated as the next leader of the party after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, he had a private conversation with Adams Mahama during the latter's visit to the region in his early days as regional chairman.



Chairman Wontumi quoted Mahama, saying, "Chairman Wontumi, if you want Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to win the 2016 elections, I also have an interest, whether I'm dead or alive, what I want is that after Nana Akufo-Addo, I want Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to succeed him as president.”



Wontumi added, "Today, I’m glad 'Chairman Adams, wherever you are, I’m here to say I have supported Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and I remember what you discussed with me. We are not only helping him to win on November 4, but we are going to help him win the 2024 elections."



Adams Mahama lost his life following an acid attack in Bolgatanga in May 2015.



One person has been sentenced in connection with his murder, while another individual, Gregory Afoko, is still on trial for his alleged involvement in the case.







AM/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



