Ensign Global College holds 10th Matriculation Ceremony

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: Kofi Owusu, Contributor

Ensign Global College hosted its 10th Matriculation Ceremony on Saturday, September 23, 2023.



The event, which took place at the college auditorium, saw 18 students from the Master of Public Health (MPH) degree program take the matriculation oath.



In a time-honored tradition, the President of Ensign Global College, Professor Stephen C. Alder, extended his warmest congratulations to the candidates who had chosen to embark on their educational journey with the institution.



In his address, he emphasized the institution's unwavering commitment to three core principles: Leadership, Professionalism, and Entrepreneurship. Prof. Alder encouraged the incoming students to embrace their responsibilities with a determination that transcends mere obligation.



"Ensign Global College envisions a world where positive change is paramount," Prof. Alder stated. "We challenge each Ensonian to become a better leader, to ease the burdens of those around us, and to help those striving for success. As Ensonians, you have the opportunity to excel in your profession and make the world a better place."



Prof. Alder also unveiled a significant institutional change, starting with the S23 Cohort and subsequent cohorts, wherein students will be designated as either "S" or "F," signifying the academic calendar they follow. In this instance, Cohort 10 proudly takes on the designation of the S23 Cohort.



The Registrar of Ensign Global College, Mr. Patrick Kuma, highlighted the unique educational experience that sets the institution apart from others. Drawing from the President's words, he encouraged the S23 Cohort of MPH candidates to dedicate themselves to diligent study, research, and active community engagement, reinforcing the institution's commitment to producing well-rounded individuals.



During the matriculation ceremony, Mr. Kuma led the students in the Oath of Matriculation.



A representative of the matriculating class of MPH Students, Mr. Gladstone Elikem Doh, expressed profound pride and excitement at being accepted into the Ensign Global College community. He emphasized that their presence at Ensign Global College was not just a privilege but a validation of their past hard work. Mr. Doh also conveyed his cohort's renewed commitment to academic excellence and their aspiration to become catalysts for positive change.



The outgoing SRC Vice President, Desmond Opare, extended a warm welcome to the matriculating students and urged them to respect the diverse perspectives of their fellow cohorts. "You have made an excellent choice," he affirmed. "With a globally experienced faculty, you are in capable hands to achieve academic excellence."