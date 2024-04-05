Ensign Global College celebrates 11th matriculation ceremony

General News of Friday, 5 April 2024

On Saturday, March 2, 2024, Ensign Global College proudly hosted its 11th Matriculation Ceremony, a significant milestone in the academic journey of its students. The ceremony welcomed 24 students enrolled in the Master of Public Health (MPH) degree program as they took the matriculation oath, symbolizing their commitment to excellence and service.



College President Professor Stephen C. Alder conveexcitement yed heartfelt congratulations to the matriculants and expressed profound for the transformative journey ahead.



Prof. Alder highlighted Ensign Global College's dedication to obtaining its presidential charter and Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH) accreditation, emphasizing ongoing collaborations with esteemed partners such as Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Utah. These partnerships not only strengthen Ensign Global’s presence but also facilitate the introduction of innovative programs aimed at addressing pressing global challenges.



"In your pursuit of excellence, we expect you to not only enhance your personal qualities but also contribute significantly to the advancement of our institution and society," remarked Prof. Alder. He encouraged the matriculants to remain steadfast in their quest for knowledge, particularly in the era of rapid technological advancement, emphasizing harnessing emerging tools for positive change.



Mr. Patrick Kuma, Ensign Global College Registrar, echoed Prof. Alder's sentiments, urging the new cohort to see themselves as pioneers of knowledge and future leaders. He emphasized Ensign Global's role as a hub for discovery, innovation, and growth, pledging unwavering support to every student as they embark on their academic journey.



The ceremony also featured a speech by the Student Representative Committee (SRC) Vice President, Gladstone Doh, who extended a warm welcome to the new February 2024 (F24) cohort. Doh encouraged students to embrace academic challenges and opportunities, highlighting the upcoming SRC Week celebrations as avenues for community engagement and exploration.



Miss Sedinam Avorgbedor, the F24 cohort representative, delivered a message on behalf of the cohort, stressing the noble calling of public health and the urgent need for their work to address global health challenges. She urged students to navigate their academic journey with determination and a shared vision of improving global health equity.



The ceremony concluded as a momentous occasion marking the start of an academic journey for the new matriculants.



Ensign Global College extends a warm welcome to the F24 cohort and looks forward to the new matriculants, embracing the journey ahead with optimism, enthusiasm, and a shared commitment to excellence in public health education and service.