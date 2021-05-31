Enraged students of St. Paul's Technical foil attempts by matron to transport stolen food items

General News of Monday, 31 May 2021

• The collective efforts of some secondary school students has foiled the alleged thievery of a school matron



• The students intercepted a taxi carrying the items and deflated all four tyres



• The suspects are currently at large



Rampaging students at the St. Paul’s Technical School at Akyem Kukurantumi in Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern Region on Sunday caused a lot of chaos and rioting after they impounded a taxi cab being used by the matron of the school to transport alleged stolen food from the school’s kitchen.



According to a kasapafmonline.com story, the students, some of whom were armed with stones and sticks, surrounded the taxi with registration number AS 3074 -15 and deflated all four tyres after the matron, Madam Comfort, and the taxi driver absconded and abandoned the automobile.



Mr. Benjamin Adjabeng, the headmaster of the school, is reported to have lodged a formal complaint at the Akyem Kukurantumi police station, following the event.



The police then proceeded to the school to offload the alleged stolen food items made up of nine buckets of groundnut paste, one bag of millet, four boxes of tin tomatoes, three bags of rice, three bags of flour, two bags of sugar and one large gallon of cooking oil.



The police is also reported to have arrested an accomplice at the school’s kitchen to assist the investigation.



In the meantime, the matron and the taxi driver are still at large.



This case, however, is not isolated as food theft in second-cycle institutions is very prevalent.



On April 28, 2021, Ghana Education Service (GES) directed the management of some 53 Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Ashanti Region to co-operate with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to investigate some infractions related to the supply of food items.