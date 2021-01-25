Regional News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: GNA

'Enough is Enough' demonstration in Ho not sanctioned - Police

Sergeant Prince Dogbatse, Public Affairs Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, says the Command has not sanctioned an intended demonstration against the President's nominee, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa as the new Regional Minister.



The demonstration termed, "Enough is Enough", was aimed to express the disappointment by some "unknown group" calling itself "Volta NPP Grassroot for Justice" in the region on the renomination of Dr Letsa as Volta Regional Minister by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Sergeant Dogbatse in a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that the Command had information on the intended demonstration to be held on Monday, January 25.



He said although the Police was bound to provide security for "law-abiding citizens" properly organised to engage in legitimate activities including demonstrations, the upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the region could not allow the Group to embark on their intended action.



The Public Affairs Officer, who said the event could endanger public health and safety, cautioned all citizens to take note of the directive and be warned of the consequences of non-compliance.



"The Command per any properly organised special event by members of the public is duty-bound to provide security for law-abiding citizens to engage in such legitimate activities like demonstrations and processions.



He said the Command "in this critical time" was determined to support other key stakeholders in containing the pandemic to guarantee public health and safety.



Sergeant Dogbatse advised the public to continue to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols such as the proper wearing of the face or nose masks, social distancing, washing of hands regularly and sanitising hands often in order to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic.



The Volta region currently has 106 active cases and two deaths within two weeks with cases mainly within Ho, Hohoe, North Tongu and Ketu North.



