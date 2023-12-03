Enjoyment of human rights contributing to teenage pregnancy - Queen mother

General News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: GNA

The human rights girls are enjoying are fueling

teenage pregnancies in the country, a Queen mother has observed.



According to Nana Akosua Akomah, the Sompahemaa (good servant) of the

Sunyani Traditional Area, many girls had gone wayward, with their

parents losing control of them because of “the so-called human

rights which have eaten into their minds”.



She admitted girls had some rights, but it behoved on their parents to

ensure they were brought up in a God-fearing and more responsible

manner, regretting “nowadays you can’t even discipline or punish

your own daughter because of the so-called human rights”.



The Queenmother said this when speaking at a stakeholder’s

engagement on the dissemination of the National Family Planning (FP)

2030 commitment which coincided with the launch of the FP Day in

Sunyani.



With support from its partners, the Bono Regional Directorate of

Health organised the engagement attended by representatives from

transport unions, market women traders’ associations, disability

groups, health workers, and traditional authorities.



Among other objectives, the meeting also aimed at sensitizing the

participants on the nation’s FP 2030 commitment, protocols and

acceptor rate.



Nana Akomah said teenage pregnancies were rising in the country,

partly due to parents’ inability to control their girls, coupled

with the uncontrolled use of social media among the girls.



“There are excesses in some of these human rights provisions, alien

to our culture and tradition and we must re-look and revise them to

enable us to discipline our wayward girls in society”, she stated.



Dr Prince Quarshie, the Deputy Director, of Public Health, Bono

Regional Directorate of Health indicated the need for parents to also

encourage their girls to access FP services to stem and control

alarming cases of teenage pregnancies in the country.



He dispelled some myths about FP services, saying it was untrue that

FP services such as combine pills, secure, injectables, spermicides,

intra-ulterior contraceptive devices, implants and vasectomies were

hazardous to harmful to human health.



Dr Quarhsie said the region’s FP acceptor rate remained low despite

intensified public education on the services, FP practices kept

decreasing, declining from 42.2 per cent in 2021 to 30.2 per cent in

2022 and 27.2 per cent in 2023.



Nonetheless, the Deputy Director stressed the FP acceptor rate in some

of the Districts and Municipalities in the region was encouraging.



Dr Quarshie said every individual or couple, including teenagers, were

eligible for their own choice of FP options, and advised health

workers to counsel and provide sexually active people with the

services.



The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) also covers FP services

and those who had registered with the scheme could use their cards to

go for the services, he stated.