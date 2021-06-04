English tutor at Ghana National College killed by police officer's car

General News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

A tutor at the Ghana National College in Cape Coast in the Central Region, Miss Sheila Afful met her untimely death on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.



The 31-year-old English Tutor was killed at the entrance of her school gate by a Toyota Corolla Saloon car with registration number GG-4680-18 which was driven by Police constable Eodia Adu Gyamfi stationed at Twifo-Praso.



The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, June 2 around 11:00 am when the tutor who was walking on the pavement of her school was rammed into by the Toyota Saloon car.



According to reports, the 27-year-old driver who is a Police officer and occupant of the Toyota Saloon car lost control of the steering wheel while descending a hill before the vehicle somersaulted several times and wiped out the English Tutor who was walking on the pedestrian walkway of the school killing her instantly.



The Toyota saloon car also rammed into a motor bicycle belonging to a security man of the school which was parked at the gates.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased tutor has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue.



The Police officer is believed to have visited a relative at the school after which this incident occurred.



