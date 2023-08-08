Engineering Club of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS successfully tests rescue water craft

General News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Engineering Club of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School at Trabuom in the Ashanti Region has successfully completed the testing of a model Autonomous Search and Rescue Water Craft.



Designed for some security agencies in Ghana including the Ghana Navy and the National Disaster Management Organization NADMO, the rescue machine will help determine the location of missing persons, items, and minerals in water.



In a viral video shared on Monday, August 7, 2023, the miniature ship was seen moving effortlessly on a vast river during the test sail.



The lead man for the project who is also a tutor at the school, Engineer Sam explained the project.



"We have equipped the machine with cameras and sensor capable of detecting missing people in rivers and the sea, it has the capability of searching and informing the user after detecting it's target"



"So in an unfortunate event of flooding or any disaster on a river, the officer of NADMO and other security agencies can use it to rescue the victims much faster, it can be controlled autonomously by a remote during the search”. He said



He expressed their readiness to come out with other innovative inventions that can solve everyday problems but pointed out that they will need financial support to achieve that.



"We are ready to change the future of Ghana with our creative works but will need support from all particularly the business communities who can assist us financially ".



