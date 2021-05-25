Engineer charges media to investigate kickbacks in road constructions

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: www.etvghana.com

Civil Engineer, Ing. Abdulai Mahama, has charged the media to start a campaign to investigate kickbacks paid for road construction contracts in the country.



The engineer was of the view that the practice of paying kickbacks especially for political contracts is a bad practice, especially when there is no transparency in the contracts awarded.



“When we are embarking on international contracts which is donor-funded there is a lot of transparency. It is possible that with these projects, the tendering process and other related process are devoid of a 10 percent kickback but when we are having political contracts, people are called to the table to come and take contracts at a fee," he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



Based on this reasoning, he charged: “Can we have the media to track every contract in Ghana especially any contract beyond 5million to know if it was duly tendered for. When we get to that stage this suspicion of ten percent kickbacks which I know exists will be a thing of the past”.



Roads and Highway Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, on Sunday, 23rd May 2021, addressed the media on plans for the construction of our roads. Among the information he shared, he stated that government is set to complete 6,000 kilometres road out of 11,000 kilometres roads under the second 'year of roads' programme.