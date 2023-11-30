Engage professionals in your land transactions - Lands administrator

General News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

A senior land administration officer with the Lands Commission, Pearl Rockson, has admonished prospective purchasers of land to engage the services of professionals when transacting land-related businesses.



She made the statement while speaking on the Tuesday edition of the Super Morning Show on Joy FM, and monitored by GhanaWeb, concerning the modalities involved in acquiring and registering land in Ghana.



According to her, "Prior to purchasing any land or entering into any transaction on land, we need to do what we call due diligence. We always advise that you get your own surveyor to prepare a site plan for you because what we have noticed is that sometimes, the land that you are shown varies from the site plan you are given."



She advised prospective purchasers and owners of lands to generally be proactive in conducting due diligence in order to avoid being shortchanged or getting swindled in their land related transactions.



In recent times, the Lands Commission has been undergoing some major institutional reforms toward improving service delivery to clients.



The Commission is the sole body under the 1992 constitution, mandated to perform the function of land administration in Ghana.



