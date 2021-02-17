Regional News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

Engage local chiefs in COVID-19 education - Chief Mojo

Paramount Chief of Grushie Community, Chief Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Mojo

The Paramount Chief of Grushie Community in Greater Accra and the Executive Director of Mojoson Agencies Limited, Chief Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Mojo has said the rate at which the Coronavirus is spreading should be a concern to all.



He noted that controlling the virus has gone beyond only wearing of nose mask and washing of hands.



According to him, the time has come for Ghanaians to know that COVID-19 is real and it is killing a lot of people globally.



He added that it has become necessary for Ghanaians to take responsibility in the effort to mitigate the further spread of the virus.



He also called on the government to engage traditional rulers and equip them with basic knowledge for them to communicate effectively with their people in a language they understand better.



He said there are different tribes within the Zongo communities with most of them not understanding the English language very well hence the need to engage Zongo Chiefs to communicate with the people in their local languages.



The clearing and forwarding agent revealed that there are educated young men and women within the Zongo communities that the Ministry of Health can engage and train for them to be dispatch to the various Zongos to also educate the people in the local languages.



He added that some of the trained young men and women will as well assist Imams and Clerics to spend few minutes in Mosques and Arabic schools to communicate with the people on the need to adhere to the safety protocols.



He further called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reconsider and close down schools of children between one month to 12 years. He stressed that children within that age range will not be able to adhere to COVID-19 protocols but those within the ages of 15 years and above are old enough to adhere to the protocols.



He commended his fellow chiefs for the effort they have put in place to help the government in mitigating the further spread of the virus.



He said greater hygiene at homes and compounds should be encouraged and urged Ghanaians especially Zongos to be transparent and report early to health facilities if they feel unwell.