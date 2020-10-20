General News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: Class FM

Engage in decent campaign – EC to presidential candidates

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has urged qualified Presidential Candidates contesting in the December polls to engage in decent campaigns.



The EC says its role is to organise a free, fair and transparent election and it is committed to doing just that.



“We wish all the qualifying candidates the best of luck in their bid to ascend the high office of presidency. We urge you all to engage in a decent campaign – a campaign based on policies and programmes that will lead to the betterment of our society,” Chairperson of the EC, Madam Jane Mensa said at a press conference on Monday, 19 October 2020 to announce the qualified presidential candidates to contest in this year’s election in December.



“As referees, our role is to arrange and organise orderly, fair, transparent, peaceful and credible election. We assure you that we are working to do just that,” she stated.



Mrs Mensa added that “We do not have the power to determine who wins the elections. It is not in our control to determine the outcome of the election. That power lies with the good people of our dear country. The citizens and the citizens alone can determine who should lead them – not the Electoral Commission.”



The election management body on Monday disqualified five Presidential aspirants from the 7 December 2020 polls.



They include independent aspirant Marricke Gane (fake signatures), Akwasi Addae Odike of the UPP (fake signatures), Kwesi Busumuru of the Popular Action Party (fake signatures and had no supporters for some districts in GA/R), Nana Agyenim Boateng of the UFP (three persons denied endorsing his candidature) and Kofi Koranteng, an independent aspirant.



This means 12 aspirants will be on the ballot paper.



They include President Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP and former President John Mahama of the NDC.



The others are Madam Akua Donkor of GFP, Dr Henry Lartey of GCPP, Dr Hassan Ayariga of APC, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings of NDP, Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of CPP, Brigitte Dzogbenuku of the PPP; Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, an independent aspirant and Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew (Osofo Kyiri Abosom) of GUM.



The rest are Mr David Apasera of the PNC and Mr Kofi Akpaloo of the LPG.



Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker filed with Jacob Osei Yeboah as running mate, President Nana Akufo-Addo filed with Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, Christian Kwabena Andrews (Osofo Kyiri Abosom) filed with Abu Grant Lukman, Brigitte Dzogbenuku filed with Kofi Asamoah-Siaw and former President John Mahama filed with Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



Madam Akua Donkor filed with Ernest Frimpong Manso, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings filed with Peter Tennyson Asamoah, Kofi Koranteng filed with Carl Asare Morgan, Hassan Ayariga filed with Frank Yao Kuadey and Ivor Greenstreet filed with Bobobee Emmanuel Yaovi Hunnuor.



Additionally, Dr Henry Lartey filed with Andy Bampoe-Sekyi, Marricke Gane filed with Kenneth Ofosu-Barko, Akwasi Addae Odike filed with Georgina Oduro, Kwasi Busumbru filed with William Kwame Adom, Nana Agyenin Boateng filed with Nana Agyei Ntow, Percival Kofi Akpaloo filed with Margaret Obrine Sarfo and David Apasera filed with Divine Ayivor.



See the list below:



Qualified candidates for election 2020



1. Alfred Walker



2. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



3. Christian Kwabena Andrews



4. Bridgette Dzobegnuku



5. John Dramani Mahama



6. Akua Donkor



7. Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings



8. Hassan Ayariga



9. Ivor Greenstreet



10. Henry Herbert Lartey



11. Kofi Akpaloo



12. David Apesera



Disqualified aspirants:



1. Kofi Koranteng



2. Marricke Kofi Gane



3. Akwasi Odike



4. Kwesi Busumburu



5. Agyenim Boateng

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.