Engage Police to stop rioting WASSCE students – CHASS to headmasters

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS) has ordered Headmasters in the Ashanti Region to alert the Police anytime students intend demonstrate.



According to the council of heads of Assisted Secondary Schools in the Ashanti Region school heads must call in the police if students begin showing signs of converging for any protests.



The directive follows mass action taken by the Juabeng Senior High School, the Adanwomase Senior High School and the Tweneboah Kodua Senior High Schools after their Integrated Science paper.



According to the students who went rioting and destroying property and boycotting dining halls, the school authorities did not create a congenial atmosphere for them to engage in exam malpractices.



Students of the Juabeng Senior High School who took to the streets were angered they didn’t see a repeat of past questions in the exams after government printed copies for students to study.



Meanwhile, the Students representative council has indicated that no student is justified under any condition to demand a right to cheat in examinations.



The Ashanti regional coordinator for the mother student body Raphael Sakordie points out that no student will be shielded from punishment if investigations find them at the wrong side of the regulations of the Ghana Education Service.





