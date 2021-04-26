Enforce the law on galamsey – Abu Jinapor to Western Regional Security Council

Regional News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor has charged the Western Regional Security Council to strictly enforce the laws against illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and related activities in the region.



He said the law enforcement is a critical aspect of the steps to deal with the galamsay menace hence the National security and the regional Security Council must ensure that they are enforced.



The Damongo MP said these during an interaction with the members of the Western Regional Security Council Monday, April 26 in Sekondi, the Minister added that no one is above the law in this matter of small-scale mining, stressing that there is no colorization in the fight against Galamsey.



The Minister also called for increased support to curb the menace and commended the Regional minister for taking a bold step in that direction especially on the recent seizure of 16 Excavators in the Region.



He also assured that there is no mining activity in the Mole National Park.



The Minerals Commission has dismissed claims that permit has been issued for mining in or near the Mole National Park.





The Commission said the claims are untrue and should be disregarded.



A statement issued by the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Mr Martin Ayisi said “ It has come to the attention of the Minerals Commission that certain Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have alleged that Mining Permits have been issued for mining in or near the Mole National Park in the Savannah Region.



“This allegation and/or assertion is not the case. No such Mining Permit has been issued for this purpose.



“The Commission as the repository of records of all Mineral Rights in Ghana, entreats the General Public particularly CSOs, who are partners and have been working closely with the Commission over the years, to seek clarifications from it before going public.”



Mr Jinapor said “It is a state agency and I believe that the communique that they have released is what we should abide by





The fact remains that there will never be a situation where the exploitation of our natural resources will jeopardize our national asset such as the Mole National Park. That will not happen. The Commission has assured the country that there is no such mining or exploitation taking place to jeopardize the Mole National Park.”