General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Enforce mining laws – Australian ambassador charges govt

Andrew Gregory, Australian Ambassador to Ghana

Australian Ambassador to Ghana H.E Andrew Gregory has charged government to enforce mining laws to ensure sustainable environment.



He wants laws that bite hard to be enforced to sanitize the polluted water bodies and devastated land scattered across the country due to illegal mining.



He explained Australia, the world’s 3rd largest producer of gold, has been successful in the precious metal business as a result of proper mining laws and close monitoring of mining activities.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show ‘GhanAkoma’ on issues of ‘galamsey’, the Australian ambassador told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “Ghana must have strict laws to regulate the activities of mining”.



“This will help streamline operations of illegal mining,” he stressed, citing an Australian case study.



“You cannot go about illegal mining to derail the environment in Australia. The proceeds from the minerals are used to fund schools, hospitals and other developmental projects.”



He further explained that “Ghana must protect its land and water bodies”.



He also touched on child labor in mining areas and its bitter repercussions.



“It is bad for children to work at mining sites because they will be exposed to deadly chemicals such as mercury used for galamsey.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.