Enforce law against vigilantism - Ibn Chambas tells security agencies

United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas has asked securities agencies to enforce all laws relating to vigilantism in the dispensation of their duties on December 7.



He said this must be done without any fear or favour of political party or personality.



“It is in this context that the issue of vigilantism should also be addressed. We now have in Ghana a law proscribing political vigilante groups within parties. The law is there, it is clear let it be enforced and let it be seen to be enforced in a neutral manner across board,” he said.



Referring to electoral violence in some neighbouring countries, he said this will avert the possibility of any terrorist or illicit group taking advantage of the preexisting conditions.



He further noted that; “all persons irrespective of their political colors must be made to face the same laws once they flout the country’s electoral law.”



Dr. Ibn Chambas made this known during an interaction with editors and media executives in Accra, November 30, 2020.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has on several occasions affirmed his commitment to ensuring peace by enforcing the vigilantism law.



During a tour of the Upper East Region, he said security agencies have been instructed to deal heavily with any vigilante group which will foment trouble during the elections.



“It is not going to be a law just on paper. It will be acted upon if anybody tries to breach the law. And I am saying this and I have said to the security agencies and the IGP and the top hierarchy of the police, that as far as the vigilante law is concerned, I am colour-blind,” Akufo-Addo is quoted to have said.









