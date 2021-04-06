Energy expert reveals root cause of erratic power supply in the country

General News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Energy expert, Kojo Poku has divulged on the main cause of the erratic power supply being experienced across the country.



According to him, the lack of maintainence of our resources in the energy sector accounts for the recent power outages in the country.



He bemoaned the lack of maintenance spirit in the country and cautioned that authorities look at ways of maintaining our resources.



Speaking to Raymond Nyamador on the Happy Morning Show, he shared: “Since these resources were built its been ages we maintained them. We don’t plan ahead so if you don’t plan ahead you will see that you will meet certain problems on the way and if that happens, we tend to experience these power outages.



Most of the times, if you speak on the maintenance they say there is no money.

In 2011 or 2012, we needed 1200 megawatts. Nine years on, even approximately 10 years on, it has gone up by 2000 megawatts and yet we have not planned ahead for that”.



Proposing ways of solving the power issues, the energy expert stated that authorities must equip the workers with the adequate resources and finance to encourage the maintainence of our energy systems.



“They must give those working on the electricity the needed resources and money to solve the problem.



We can resolve the issues with regular maintenance or schedules for machines to be changed at certain times”, he added.



Ghanaians have expressed worry at the recent power issues in the country even though the Government has assured of a constant electricity supply.



The power transmission company, the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has reiterated that the situation is not about generation challenges but rather, ongoing maintenance and repair works on a number of its equipment and plants.



Many are, however, concerned that the recent power issues spells a resurgence of ‘Dumsor’.