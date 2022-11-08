Energy Minister Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh in Egypt for COP27

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh is in Egypt for this year’s COP27.



The event which is taking place at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt will see Energy players from Africa advocating an end to energy poverty through the use of cleaner alternatives.



In a post shared via his social media, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh indicated that he is there to add to the marginalized voices of Africans in the global discourse of climate change and energy transition.



The Energy Minister indicated that while at the event, he and other colleagues will demand a just and equitable transition and more Financing from the polluting nations.



What Is COP27?



They are referred to as COPs, which stands for “Conference of the Parties”. The parties are the attending countries that signed up to the original UN climate agreement in 1992. COP27 is the 27th annual UN meeting on climate. It is taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh until 18 November.



Building on the outcomes and momentum of COP 26 in Glasgow last year, nations are expected to demonstrate at COP 27 that they are in a new era of implementation by turning their commitments under the Paris Agreement into action. The conference will take place from 6-18 November 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.