End lab scientists’ strike to avoid deaths – Labour expert to MoH, GHS

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com

Labour analyst Mohammed Affum has called for an end to the legal tussle between the striking lab scientists and the National Labor Commission (NLC).



The strike by the lab scientists has entered the second week as they disregard a court order secured by the NLC.



The aggrieved lab scientists say the court order was directed at their colleagues at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and not all laboratory scientists.



PRO of the Ghana National Association for Medical Laboratory Scientists Dennis Adu Gyasi said “I don’t see why an order that is targeted at KATH should be applied to the other respective members, for that it’s a bit separate.”



But speaking to Starr News, Mr Affum said the two parties must urgently address the issues that triggered the strike to mitigate its impact on patients.



He said “this issue of resorting to legalities must end for us to look at the real issues on the ground. The strike called by a group working in essential service is having a very serious effect on the masses and it must desist right now.”



He went on “the issue is that workers or employers in the health sector because of their classification by the Labor Act as essential service need to have their disputes resolved as early as possible so that the effect which may result in death does not occur in the first place.”



“And that is why I’m not happy with the role the ministry of health has taken in this matter. The issue is not one bread and butter, the issue is one of quality. Disagreement with staff over quality and that’s why I expect the ministry and the GHS to act expeditiously to have this matter resolved once and for all so that Ghanaians do not suffer, he ended.”



