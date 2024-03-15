Encourage young women to take up more leadership roles - CEO of 'As I Grow' Foundation

General News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Mr. Debrah Bekoe Isaac, the founder of the 'As I Grow' Foundation has called on Ghanaians to help young women take up more leadership and challenging roles in the governance, educational and institutional levels in the country.



According to Mr Debrah Bekoe Isaac, research conducted by his outfit shows that women do not get many opportunities in the space of work, education and other areas in life and this is hampering their ability to rise up and take up leadership roles.



Mr Debrah Bekoe Isaac, said, that to help women take up leadership roles, it is important that men help to reduce the misconception about women and also admonish these young women to live above the stereotypes and primitive ideas about women.



Mr Debrah Bekoe Isaac was speaking at a mentorship program which was organized by the As I Grow Organization and Maame Koma Foundation on International Women's Day.



The theme for this year's program which was held at the Presbyterian Women's College Of Education- Aburi, was " Dare to live your Dreams and Vision ".



He admonished these young women that they can achieve much in life when they empower themselves in these five areas of life: education, health, emotions, security, and finances.





Educational Connections



Mr. Debrah Bekoe used the opportunity to call on the teacher trainees to build proper connections, accept to be coached, accept to be mentored, constantly practice and learn from their leaders.



Maame Koma Addo, CEO of ‘Maame Koma Foundation’, urged the young ladies to face their future with bravery and determination.



Maame Koma Addo explained how women can be good managers and control affairs without mismanagement.