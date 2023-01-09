Encourage regular hand washing to prevent spread of disease - GHS

Health News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate has appealed to health facilities in the region to encourage regular hand washing to prevent the spread of disease in the region.



The Regional Health Promotions Officer, Mr. Felix Frimpong, made the appeal on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's health show, "Apomuden Ahotoso" on Sunday, January 8, 2023.



"The importance of regular hand washing had been brought to the fore more strongly following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and other communicable diseases across the globe."



"Washing your hands properly removes dirt, viruses, and bacteria to stop them from spreading to other people and objects, which can spread illnesses such as food poisoning, flu, or diarrhea. It can help stop people picking up infections and spreading them to others." He told the host Mrs. Kate Appiah Boateng popularly known as Radio Nurse.



He noted that hand washing had proved to be one of the most cost-effective ways of dealing with a disease outbreak, adding that it has the potential of preventing over 65 percent of diseases.



Mr. Frimpong has therefore encouraged all and sundry to make washing their hands with soap under running a regular habit, given the significant part it plays in disease prevention.